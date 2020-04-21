"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" Hits the Peak Season in Audience – Deadline

Last week tonight with John Oliver has reached a milestone. On Sunday night, the HBO talk show had a peak season in audience, with one million viewers when it aired at 11 p.m. Meanwhile, the talk show, now in its seventh season, added more eyes with a cable replay and HBO GO / HBO NOW views, reaching 1.3 million viewers at night.

Oliver, like many other talk show hosts, is filming episodes from home, but he likes to call it the "white void." Since closing, the most recent episodes show Oliver diving deep into the coronavirus pandemic. He has been giving insight into how the Trump administration has been managing it and how it has impacted everyone, not just in the United States but around the world.

Last week tonight He's averaged 4.7 million across all platforms and plays for episodes of the new season.