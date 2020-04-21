Last day to save 40% off (almost) everything in Madewell

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

Every week Madewell deals a good deal with their Bright Spot offer, and their latest is the best yet – you can get a 40% discount (almost) everything on site!

Here's how it works: Shop Madewell's sale section for some fabulous fashion finds, including sweet midi dresses, summer shorts, rainbow sweatshirts, and more. Take the ones you love, put them in your cart, enter the VERYRARE code at the end of the purchase and guess what? You'll get plenty of cute clothes with a 40% discount delivered right to your door step.