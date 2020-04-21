Kylie Jenner was seen wearing a bag of potato chips and no makeup. Some say she looks like a "white,quot; girl again

The Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent quarantine are doing strange things to people, especially celebrities. The last celebrity to exhibit unusual behavior during the crisis is Kylie Jenner. Some have even joked that Coronavirus has caused Kylie Jenner to return to a white girl! This is in response to the many critical complaints and accusations that Kylie Jenner often receives that she is appropriating black culture. Not so long ago, social media accused the 22-year-old billionaire of trying to transform into Beyonce, as reported by Mel Walker. Now, in the new photos that hit the web on Monday, Kylie bears little resemblance to the photos she generally posts on social media, and instead looks like a normal young lady.

Kylie wore her natural hair and turned away from her face. Gone are the long extensions and brightly colored wigs that Kylie would wear, sometimes matching her wallets with color. Instead, her hair was simply brushed from her face that did not have a drop of makeup.

Most notable were Kylie's lips. Kylie has often revealed that she lines her lips well above her natural edge to create an oversized pout. Without her brightly colored lip kit or lipstick, Kylie's lips looked just like any other woman.

Kylie Jenner was wearing a white tie-dye sweatshirt and Amiri sweatpants and looked like a real hippie as she walked barefoot to her car.

However, what really got fans talking was that Kylie's skin looked lighter in various shades than she normally appears in her photos and on her reality TV series. Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWTK). You can check out Kylie Jenner's photos taken by Backgrid below.

The way Quarantine has turned Kylie Jenner into a white girl pic.twitter.com/FQjlTEY95F – B. Velvet (@BeyonceLeague) April 20, 2020

Many celebrities have commented that they have gained a few pounds since the Coronavirus blockade occurred. Although many celebrities have indoor gyms, many of their personal trainers are also locked up and comply with social distancing rules. Stylists, nail artists, exercise trainers, professional body tanning sprays, makeup artists, those who work in plastic surgery or who provide treatments like collagen, botox and other fillers are out of order.

Ad

What do you think of Kylie Jenner's latest photos? Do you agree with the commenter who said Kylie looks like a "white,quot; girl again?



Post views:

0 0