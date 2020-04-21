Kylie Jenner is all smiles as she goes out to visit her best friend Stassie

Sweatpants, tied hair, relaxing without makeup-is when Kylie Jennerbreak the internet

The 22 year old keeping up with the Kardashians The star came out Tuesday afternoon for some fresh air, some snacks, and a visit with her best friend. Stassie Karanikolaou. In Kar-Jenner's sister's photo, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics can be seen looking stylish and comfortable wearing a tie suit.

However, in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Kar-Jenner clan continues to practice social distancing and recently, the mother of one discussed how to spend time at home with their daughter. Stormi Webster.

Earlier this month, Kylie went to Instagram Live with Stassie and shared, "I've bought him every outdoor Troll you can think of. He has inflatable houses. Water toys. He's been in the pool every day. They gave me a slip. " n slide but it's not here yet. I have everything. She has been out every day living her best life. "

He added that this is part of his plan to keep little Stormi "entertained,quot; since her daughter is used to playing with her cousins. True thompson and Chicago West.