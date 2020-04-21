Kylie Jenner is all smiles as she goes out to visit her best friend Stassie

RCP / D.Sanchez / BACKGRID
Sweatpants, tied hair, relaxing without makeup-is when Kylie Jennerbreak the internet
The 22 year old keeping up with the Kardashians The star came out Tuesday afternoon for some fresh air, some snacks, and a visit with her best friend. Stassie Karanikolaou. In Kar-Jenner's sister's photo, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics can be seen looking stylish and comfortable wearing a tie suit.
However, in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Kar-Jenner clan continues to practice social distancing and recently, the mother of one discussed how to spend time at home with their daughter. Stormi Webster.
Earlier this month, Kylie went to Instagram Live with Stassie and shared, "I've bought him every outdoor Troll you can think of. He has inflatable houses. Water toys. He's been in the pool every day. They gave me a slip. " n slide but it's not here yet. I have everything. She has been out every day living her best life. "
He added that this is part of his plan to keep little Stormi "entertained,quot; since her daughter is used to playing with her cousins. True thompson and Chicago West.
In March, a source shared with E! News some ideas on how Kylie and Travis Scott They are Stormi's parents during this time.
"Kylie and Travis have been parents to Stormi while they were quarantined at Kylie's house. Travis has not been staying every night, but has been showing up very often to see Stormi and Kylie," the source shared. "Travis and Kylie are on very good terms right now and they have a great system with Stormi."
The source also added that Kylie is "happy that Travis loved being very involved in his life and day-to-day activities."
Kylie has also donated $ 1 million to the coronavirus relief efforts.
"One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel, just donated $ 1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear that we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as many masks in hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our frontline heroes, "Kylie's doctor and OB-GYN Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi shared on Instagram at the time. "" I have never felt so blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ICU and emergency workers feels as rewarding as helping my own patients. "
