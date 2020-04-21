Kylie Jenner goes barefoot and without makeup to visit BFF Stassie in Snack Run

Instagram

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics is unrecognizable as she shows off her bare face and natural hair as she is photographed leaving her friend's Beverly Hills home with some snacks in hand.

Up News Info –

Kylie Jenner she broke her home lifestyle to visit her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou. On Sunday, April 19, the 22-year-old billionaire was seen outside her friend's home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

The reality star, who recently urged his fans to stay home and seriously quarantine, apparently ran away that day to grab some snacks. In an image obtained by TMZ, she was seen carrying a bag of Lay & # 39; s Kettle Chips salt and vinegar, as well as a bottle of bottled water as she left Stassie's house.

Kylie kept him very discreet during the excursion, wearing some matching sweats and going barefoot as he made his way to his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. She is almost unrecognizable when left without makeup, while her natural hair, which shows roots and a messy, shaved finish, was pulled back in a knot.

On Monday, Kylie returned enjoying her time at home with her daughter Stormi. She shared a photo of her 2-year-old girl showing a smile while sitting on her lap. "My baby is getting so big," captioned the image.

In March, Kylie emphasized the need for self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, as there was growing concern that millennials were not following established good health advice to contain the disease. "It is very important at this time to quarantine us to make sure that we do not endanger ourselves or anyone who cannot handle this virus," he posted on Instagram Stories.

The makeup expert also recognized health professionals, retweeting an image with doctors and nurses caught in the state of emergency. She captioned the shot, "Not all heroes wear caps, but a lot of them wear medical uniforms."

He has also donated $ 1 million for relief efforts and to provide hand sanitizer to frontline medical professionals.