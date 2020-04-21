Kyle Richards responds to Garcelle Beauvais' grim comments about her

While on "Watch What Happens Live,quot;, Garcelle Beauvais rejected Kyle Richards and now he's applauding! While on the Maria Menounos podcast, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG responded to the "not-so-nice things,quot; Garcelle previously said about her.

It turns out that Kyle "had no problem,quot; with Garcelle throughout the season, but his latest comments about her made earlier this month really upset her.

You may know that while on Watch What Happens Live he didn't hesitate to shadow Kyle, saying he had "the biggest ego."

Finally, while on Better Together with Maria Menouno yesterday, Kyle talked about the drama on RHOBH last season, talked about the pandemic, and also talked about Garcelle's comment about her.

She made it very clear that she was surprised to hear what Garcelle had to say about her.

"Then Garcelle, who I had no problems with all season, went to see what happens live and didn't say good things about me," he told the host.

She went on to explain that her experience in the program has taught her how to handle such things: "I am always skeptical when someone is nice to you and then goes and says something else. If I have a problem with someone, I say it, because that is our job at the show, to be honest. Every time someone comes up to my face and in another way in an interview, then I'm kind of fine (waving). I know what I'm dealing with now. "

During the interview, she mentioned that Garcelle's shadow has really caused Kyle's warm feelings towards her to cool down.

Later, during the podcast chat, they were discussing the coronavirus outbreak when the host wondered who Kyle would rather be quarantined with outside the housewives.

"Garcelle, after her comments on Watch What Happens Live," Kyle replied grimly.



