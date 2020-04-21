KUWK: Kim Kardashian Looks Just Like Penelope Cruz In Throwback Prom Pic!

Kim Kardashian took to her platform to share yet another throwback pic, this time around featuring her and her momager Kris Jenner in the ‘90s! More precisely, the photo was from her prom in 1996 and looking at it, fans concluded that she used to resemble none other than Penelope Cruz!

The snap was actually shared on the account of her fragrance line, KKW Fragrance and it's safe to say that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb looked like a movie star – one in particular!

It did not take long before fans flooded the comment section with compliments of all kinds, some even comparing the mom of four to Penelope Cruz.

In the throwback picture, Kim looks stunning, her hair in an up-do, her eye makeup dark and lips pink.

Meanwhile, her mom Kris is showing was wearing a black low-cut top and matching blazer, her hair just the way most of us know it.

In the caption, Kim wrote: ‘Throwback to @krisjenner seeing @kimkardashian off to prom.’

Here’s how fans reacted to the post: ‘I thought it was kris with Penelope Cruz, had to double take, all gorgeous women 🙌🏼.’ / ‘Swear @krisjenner does not age. Wow! Both of them are absolutely gorgeous. ❤️. ’/‘ Oh god ur eyebrows Kim😭😭❤❤❤love u so much… You’ve grown so beautifully xoxo. ’

Kim has been posting quite a lot of throwback pics ever since the quarantine order as she’s been having more time to look through her older pictures and organizing them while reminiscing.

Furthermore, it seems like every time she decided to post any of these old photos, she always gets compared to someone else, usually her daughters.

Last time, for instance, she shared a pic taken from her 7th grade yearbook and fans were quick to point out how much she and daughter Chicago look alike!



