Krishna Shroff | filmfare.com

Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff have raided social media with their fun Tik Tok videos and cool images during the shutdown. Fortunately, these two close friends spend their time together as Disha stays very close to the Shroff residence and catches up with alleged boyfriend Tiger and best friend Krishna very often.

Krishna Shroff recently spoke to a daily leader and spilled some beans about the dynamic he shares with Disha. She said staying in Mumbai with her family during the confinement has made her realize how blessed she is. She then went on to talk about her Tiger Shroff annoyance and how she recently credited Disha for her makeup on social media, "I don't see Tiger as much as he used to before he joined the movies. Now we're getting closer together and having dinner together every day. We hadn't done that in a long time. At night, we played board games. " He also added that Disha stays close to them and, therefore, they go together to buy groceries: “Disha and I are physically connected. Tiger is a loner, I thought she (Disha) is a great girl if my brother spends so much time with her. "

Well this only goes to show that Disha is adored by the entire Shroff family.