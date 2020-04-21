Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were spotted together the day after their 41st birthday celebration.

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; and his ex-partner were caught on camera leaving a house in Calabasas, which generated speculation among fans about the night stay.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Continue to demonstrate that exes could still have a good relationship with each other. A day after celebrating his 41st birthday, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star was caught on camera leaving a house along with the father of her three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

In several photos that appeared online, the Poosh founder and her 36-year-old ex-boyfriend were seen leaving a Calabasas, California, house on Sunday, April 19, prompting fans to speculate if they would spend a night together. For the sighting, she was captured in black windbreaker pants, a green sweater, and a pair of New Balance sneakers.

Kourtney's former Scott, meanwhile, rocked a pair of zip-up cropped sweaters to cover his loafers. She was carrying a Louis Vuitton duffel bag while carrying her things in a car with her. None of the exes, who had been together from 2006 to 2015, was seen wearing face masks for coronavirus precautions, but they wore sunglasses. They separated shortly after.

A day before the sighting, Kourtney had his famous family celebrate his milestone with a birthday parade. Sharing with fans how her family made her day special despite the coronavirus blockade was her younger sister. Khloe Kardashian and her half sister Kendall Jenner through social media posts.

In several videos uploaded to Kendall's Instagram page, several cars could be seen lined up in front of her older sister's house. When Kourtney left her house with her children, cheers and honks were heard in the background. Rihanna"Birthday cake" and BLACKPINK"Birthday B *** h" was also playing through the speakers.

Khloe, on the other hand, wrote a long message declaring her love for her older sister. "In any life I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can't imagine my life without you, nor would I want to imagine that," he wrote in a post. "You and I have an incredibly rare bond that no matter what, can never be broken."