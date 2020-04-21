Kim Jong-un's health rumors fueled by North Korea's own secret

SEOUL, South Korea – There was a state event that North Korea's secret leader Kim Jong-un never missed: a visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun every April 15 to mark the birthday of his grandfather, the founder of the dynastic regime In the mausoleum, both his grandfather and father lie in state.
So when Kim didn't show up for this year's anniversary in Pyongyang, it sparked speculation about his whereabouts and even his health. Such rumors gained more traction after Daily NK, a Seoul-based website that trusted anonymous sources within the North, reported Monday that Kim was recovering from heart surgery performed on April 12.
By Tuesday, South Korean officials were questioning the accuracy of the report. Kang Min-seok, a spokesman for President Moon Jae-in, said South Korea "has so far failed to detect any special signs within North Korea," a common phrase often used to cast doubt on news reports without basis.
North Korea also tried to dispel speculation. On Tuesday, his official news agency said Kim had sent birthday gifts to exemplary workers and a birthday letter to the Cuban president on Monday.
Such statements will not necessarily placate the talk, especially in a nuclear state where so much power is concentrated on one leader.
Kim, 36, last appeared publicly in the northern state media on April 11, when he chaired a meeting of the Politburo of the ruling Workers' Party. It is not unusual for North Korea's top leaders to remain out of public view for weeks at a time.
But the inner workings of top leaders in Pyongyang, the capital, have been hidden in such secrecy that those disappearances always catch the attention of analysts, who are looking for signs of trouble in the country, especially a possible problem with Mr. Kim. When Her father, Kim Jong-il, died in 2011, outside intelligence officials did not know until the news was announced two days later on North Korean television.
“For Kim Jong-un, not visiting the Kumsusan Palace on April 15 is almost unthinkable in North Korea. It is the closest thing to blasphemy in the North, "said Cheong Seong-chang, director of the North Korean Studies Center at the Sejong Institute in South Korea." It is reasonable to think that there is something temporarily wrong with your health, although it can overstretch things if we say your life is in danger. "
The news blackout in North Korea means that rumors of military rebellions or massive political purges can often take months and even years to confirm, while some tabloid reports eventually turn out to be false.
A flamboyant report that made headlines around the world claimed that the body of Jang Song-thaek, Kim's uncle, whose execution he ordered in 2013, had been fed to a herd of hungry German shepherds. The origin of that story turned out to be an unattributed Chinese blog post. Generals who, according to the South Korean media, were executed by Kim, have sometimes resurfaced in new jobs.
The North Korean media treats its top leaders as divine figures and rarely mentions their health. But speculation about it has not always been unfounded.
In 2008 Kim Jong-il was out of sight for months. It was finally confirmed that he had suffered a stroke. In his later years, Kim's grandfather Kim Il-sung developed a large cyst on the back of his head, but the North Korean media never showed it in photos.
In 2014, Kim Jong-un himself went missing for more than a month, sparking rumors that he might have been punished by a strong hangover, gout, or even a coup. North Korean state television later showed him limping around, saying he was "not feeling well." South Korean intelligence officials said Kim had a cyst removed from her ankle and that her ankle problem may return.
Family history has fueled speculation about health crises. Both Mr. Kim's grandfather and father suffered from various ailments, including diabetes, and died of heart failure.
The outside world saw Mr. Kim as an adult for the first time in 2010, when he debuted as his father's heir at a party reunion. By then he was big, but since then he has grown thicker. Kim is also a heavy smoker, and in recent years his face has often acquired a puffy, tired complexion.
The current round of speculation began after South Korea said the North had launched short-range cruise missiles off its east coast on April 14, as part of Kim Il-sung's birthday celebration. Although Kim Jong-un has attended similar missile tests, the state media this time did not report the launch. It also did not report whether there was an annual national meeting of party officials in Pyongyang on the eve of the April 15 anniversary.
Both omissions were highly unusual.
Some analysts said North Korea may have skipped the national meeting this year because of The coronavirus pandemic. But its Parliament, the Supreme People's Assembly, met on April 12.
The rumors escalated after Daily NK quoted an unnamed source as saying Kim had undergone a cardiovascular procedure at Hyangsan Hospital, a clinic dedicated to treating the Kim family, on April 12.
The website says Kim was recovering in a villa near the hospital, which is located in the foothills of Mount Mohyang, north of Pyongyang. But most of the doctors who called from Pyongyang returned to the capital a week later because Kim had recovered sufficiently, she said.
Daily NK, one of a series of media outlets in South Korea that specialize in covering the North, has uncovered news of famine, flooding and unofficial market activities in the North, often using defectors as reporters. But many stories from such media contradict each other and are not confirmed.
Rumors about Mr. Kim's health carry serious connotations: What happens to a nuclear state when the leader who has executed or purged all possible challengers to his power, including his own uncle, has suddenly left?
Kim is too young to have an adult son to continue the Kim family dynasty, which has ruled North Korea since its founding at the end of World War II. Instead, analysts focus on Mr. Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong, who has accompanied his brother to meetings with the leaders of South Korea, China and the United States.
Mrs. Kim has become a key help for her brother. Last month, he issued a statement under his own name attacking the South Korean presidential office and calling it a "jerk." In another statement last month, it revealed that President Trump had sent a letter to Mr. Kim, expressing his willingness to help the North combat the coronavirus. Kim called Trump's letter "good judgment and appropriate action."
"In recent weeks, he has positioned himself as the public image of North Korea, as a spokesman for his brother, chief of staff and national security adviser," said Lee Sung-yoon, a North Korean expert at the Faculty of Law and Diplomacy Fletcher from Tufts University. .
"She is the natural heir to the throne, since the Kim family regime is more a dynasty than a republic," he added. "One thing that Ms. Kim has for her and the prospects for preserving the regime is that she is a known entity both within and outside of North Korea."
But Lee Byong-chol, a North Korean expert at the Institute for Far East Studies at Kyungnam University in Seoul, said that deeply patriarchal Northern elites would find it difficult to accept a young and inexperienced leader. Instead, Choe Ryong-hae, the current number 2 in the government hierarchy, could fill a power vacuum created by Mr. Kim's death.
Either way, a new leadership in Pyongyang could herald a new attack of tensions on the Korean peninsula. A change at the top has always triggered military provocations such as weapons tests or bloody purges of top generals and officials, as the leader struggled to establish his own totalitarian control over power at home and show his mettle to external enemies.
"I wouldn't be surprised if he died today or tomorrow," said Lee. "What should concern us is how power is going to realign in North Korea after his death."