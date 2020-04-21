Kim Jong-un's health rumors fueled by North Korea's own secret

SEOUL, South Korea – There was a state event that North Korea's secret leader Kim Jong-un never missed: a visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun every April 15 to mark the birthday of his grandfather, the founder of the dynastic regime In the mausoleum, both his grandfather and father lie in state.

So when Kim didn't show up for this year's anniversary in Pyongyang, it sparked speculation about his whereabouts and even his health. Such rumors gained more traction after Daily NK, a Seoul-based website that trusted anonymous sources within the North, reported Monday that Kim was recovering from heart surgery performed on April 12.

By Tuesday, South Korean officials were questioning the accuracy of the report. Kang Min-seok, a spokesman for President Moon Jae-in, said South Korea "has so far failed to detect any special signs within North Korea," a common phrase often used to cast doubt on news reports without basis.

North Korea also tried to dispel speculation. On Tuesday, his official news agency said Kim had sent birthday gifts to exemplary workers and a birthday letter to the Cuban president on Monday.