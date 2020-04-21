Kiara Advani's childhood video is the cutest thing on the internet today

The blockage may have paralyzed things. But it has also pushed us to find creative ways to spend our time. Whether it's to enjoy our long-lost hobbies or stop by our photo galleries to post on social media, everyone is sure to find new ways to keep busy. And our Bollywood stars are no different.

We were impressed by Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh, then Good Newwz, and recently in the web movie Guilty, she uploaded a video of her childhood in which she is seen drinking water from her Cinderella mug. The video is super cute to say the least.

Her big innocent eyes, sweet voice, and cute rings and bracelets have made everyone love her. Nor can we have enough. Have a look…