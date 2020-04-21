Kevin McCall denies Eva Marcille's allegations of abuse

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

Kevin McCall once again denies claims that he abused his ex, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille.

"Sin results in consequences and that's why I'm guilty. Abuse? She's not the type. If you watch reality TV, you KNOW that not many people can,quot; talk ", much less win an argument. Verbal abuse? Impossible and she too damn it. It's okay for any man to chase him around his house let alone the assault. Who would hit Eva Pigford? Yal crazy as hell, "he wrote in a screenshot of an article documenting the allegations. of abuse.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here