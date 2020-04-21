Kevin McCall denies Eva Marcille's allegations of abuse

Kevin McCall once again denies claims that he abused his ex, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille.

"Sin results in consequences and that's why I'm guilty. Abuse? She's not the type. If you watch reality TV, you KNOW that not many people can,quot; talk ", much less win an argument. Verbal abuse? Impossible and she too damn it. It's okay for any man to chase him around his house let alone the assault. Who would hit Eva Pigford? Yal crazy as hell, "he wrote in a screenshot of an article documenting the allegations. of abuse.

Earlier this month, McCall posted on his social media and promised not to release new music until he could see his daughter, Marley, whom he shares with the Atlanta Housewife.

He also accused her of using it for public relations. Eva alleges that during her relationship with the singer, he was abusive and that she had to move out of the house because she fears he will appear at her front door.