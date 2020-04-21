Kenya Moore Calls NeNe Leakes 'Vile' for Accusing Her of Not Getting Married Legally

Instagram

Kenya moore you have broken her silence on the claims that her "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Cost NeNe Leakes made about her marriage to Marc Daly. NeNe previously suggested that the former spouses were never "legally married." In a new interview, Kenya vehemently denied the allegations.

"Yes, I'm legally married. I have my marriage certificate. I have witnesses," she insisted to Extra's Billy Bush on Tuesday, April 21. "She's basically calling pretty much everyone in Turks and Caicos a lie, my family a lie … I just think that she crosses lines. "

Kenya also addressed NeNe's claims about Brooklyn not being her biological daughter. "She's a vile person, and kids are off-limits," she took a jab at NeNe. "I just think when people make comments like that it is to try to hurt them where they are most vulnerable … it is who she is … She is who she is. She's never going to change."

The Bravo personality then added that her beef with NeNe didn't need to drive the show. "It doesn't need to be. I have been a target of her attacks because I simply have seen her for who she is," Kenya explained. "She never supported me during my pregnancy and even now that my beautiful baby is here… making these accusations and targeting my family."

In "RHOA" season finale, which aired on Sunday, NeNe told Wendy Williams on the phone, "Kenya's marriage license has never ever been found by no one. She ain't JLo (Jennifer Lopez). She ain't (Beyonce Knowles), and they found their marriage license but they can't find hers. "

"I am not anywhere talking about that because that's her baby," NeNe continued alleging. "You see me on a red carpet asking where her eggs were found, saying it was Marc's sperm and some eggs that they bought or found out of the country somewhere – that's why the baby looks so much like him."