Kelly Rowland reveals that caring for her quarantined son is a great "gift,quot;

Kelly Rowland had one of the most successful careers as a performer, including as a solo artist but also in Destiny's Child, which served as a starting point for Beyonce Knowles. However, Online recently reported on a conversation with Kelly, in which she revealed that it is her audience that matters most right now.

Regarding her son, Titan, 5, Kelly said raising her son in this quarantine nationwide has been particularly challenging. Kelly, who is currently married to Tim Witherspoon and has been for the past six years, stated that he and her husband were her entertainment. Titan is an only child.

That said, there has been a silver lining to everything. She, her husband, and her son Titan have spent much more time together recently, including home school sessions, Zoom sessions, and work calls as well.

Even with all this going on, Kelly managed to release a new single with the title, "Coffee,quot;. According to Kelly, the time she has spent with her son in recent days has been the "best gift,quot; because Titan has been playing around a lot and opening up his feelings.

In the midst of her conversation about what she wasn't going to be able to do for the foreseeable future, Kelly claims that her son started talking and talking and talking; It was almost like a therapy session through play. The star admitted that they have had many of those moments in the past few weeks.

In addition to homeschooling with traditional educational subjects, Kelly has been employing her 6-year-old son's talents in cooking and baking, including cupcakes and cookies. Kelly said her favorite job is "pouring."

Tim and Kelly have also taken their time on the road together, driving around the neighborhood and visiting the area. Rowland claimed that her 6-year-old son really loves going out when it's just the three of them together.

Once school hours end at 3:00 p.m., she allows him to do whatever he wants, including "reaching for the iPad," which she admits is what he does almost every time. However, Kelly said she comes with a limit, because otherwise she spends too much time with him and becomes a "different person."



