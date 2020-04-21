Kelly Ripa supports cutting her hair with kitchen scissors and opens up on her gray hair during quarantine!

Not long ago, Kelly Ripa warned her followers not to cut their hair out of boredom or even necessity while in quarantine. However, it seems like he couldn't resist the urge and the TV personality ended up cutting his hair with kitchen scissors!

During the most recent episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan,quot; that aired today, the co-host confessed to having her hair cut at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, it does not seem that she has even dyed it in a box, since it showed her gray roots.

Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos sat on the home version of the show and chatted in front of the camera, their new DIY haircut being one of the topics of discussion.

‘I will not lie, I cut my hair. I used kitchen scissors, we don't have scissors to cut hair. I didn't cut the bangs, because that's … "

Well, at least he avoided bangs, which is why he primarily warned his followers not to cut their hair, they had and had failed a long time ago.

Indeed, her husband added: ‘I would have arrested you. I didn't say anything, but I was ready to jump just in case you ran into the explosion. "

During the same episode, she also talked about her gray hair and said that: ‘Anyone who follows me on Instagram knows that my hair is sprayed. (Mark) doesn't have gray hair on his head. "

He then went on to show the roots that loomed out to his followers.

Mark was very sweet about it, even though Kelly's signature hair color has always been blonde, and she said: ‘Ever since I met you, you told me you're gray. And I must tell you that I always see you in the morning and I think it looks beautiful. I like. I'm looking forward to it when it's completely gray. "

Hearing this, Kelly joked that it will probably happen at the end of the week.



