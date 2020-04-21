Kelly Dodd reacts to backlash over insensitive comments from coronavirus

Kelly Dodd It was there … and now it's going backwards.

the Royal Orange County Housewives Star was recently criticized online for suggesting that the coronavirus pandemic is "God's way of thinning the flock." Kelly's Comments, which have since been removed from Instagram, were done in response to a user who disagreed with their decision to fly on a plane.

Now Bravolebrity is issuing what she described as a "public apology,quot;.

"When I wrote that it was the way God slimmed down the herd, that's not what I meant," Kelly said in a video posted to Instagram Stories on Tuesday. "What I meant was: do these pandemics occur because it is God's way? I am not God. I am not insensitive."

She continued, "I feel bad for all the families who have lost loved ones. I think we should all stay home and protect everyone. That is not what I meant, and I want to apologize to anyone who has been offended. I am I am sorry."