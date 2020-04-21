Kelly Dodd reacts to backlash over insensitive comments from coronavirus

Courtesy of WanderLuxxe.
Kelly Dodd It was there … and now it's going backwards.
the Royal Orange County Housewives Star was recently criticized online for suggesting that the coronavirus pandemic is "God's way of thinning the flock." Kelly's Comments, which have since been removed from Instagram, were done in response to a user who disagreed with their decision to fly on a plane.
Now Bravolebrity is issuing what she described as a "public apology,quot;.
"When I wrote that it was the way God slimmed down the herd, that's not what I meant," Kelly said in a video posted to Instagram Stories on Tuesday. "What I meant was: do these pandemics occur because it is God's way? I am not God. I am not insensitive."
She continued, "I feel bad for all the families who have lost loved ones. I think we should all stay home and protect everyone. That is not what I meant, and I want to apologize to anyone who has been offended. I am I am sorry."
Kelly acknowledged those who "were offended,quot; by her "stupid writing," before adding, "I'm just asking one question. Is it the way God slims down the pack? I don't know."
"I feel bad and my choice of words was stupid, and I hope that all of you can forgive me for saying something so ridiculous and so stupid," he concluded, "So again, accept my apology and I feel bad for everyone who has lost loved ones, and I hope everyone is safe and protected against this pandemic. "
Regarding his original comments, Dodd responded after being called to fly home despite health concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 via air travel.
"If it's dangerous, why do the airlines keep flying?" she wrote. "Do you think I want to fly? I had to go back, how is that elitist? People are so critical that they are sick!"
"Do you know how many people died from H1N1, swine flu, or SARS?" Dodd added. "It is 25% who clarify their facts, they are only hearing numbers, not the reality! It is the way that God thinns the herd! If you are vulnerable or committed, stay inside. If you do not protect others with masks and gloves keep your distance and don't go out if you're sick it's common sense! "
After returning home, Dodd underwent a test for COVID-19, which he documented in his Instagram Stories.
