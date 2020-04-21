Katie Maloney of Vanderpump Rules shares tips for losing weight

Katie Maloney-Schwartz it is SOUTHLeaving us tea!

If there's someone who knows how to keep it real on and off camera, it's the Vanderpump Rules star.

Over the weekend, Bravolebrity became honest and open about her journey of health, wellness, and weight loss.

He came to Instagram Stories on Sunday afternoon to answer questions from his followers, according to Bravo"That he reported his responses before the Stories expired."

When asked by a fan if she had lost weight, the reality TV star replied, "Yes … and thank you. I lost a little over 20 pounds."

She added: "It feels good."

Soon after, another follower asked if she would break down her weight-loss secrets. Fortunately for her loyal fans, Katie gladly shared her advice.

For starters, he admitted that he was "trying to diet,quot; and cut out certain foods and drinks, including alcohol and sugar. The Bravo star went one step further by scheduling an appointment with the doctor.