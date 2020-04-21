Katie Maloney of Vanderpump Rules shares tips for losing weight

Astrid Stawiarz / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Katie Maloney-Schwartz it is SOUTHLeaving us tea!
If there's someone who knows how to keep it real on and off camera, it's the Vanderpump Rules star.
Over the weekend, Bravolebrity became honest and open about her journey of health, wellness, and weight loss.
He came to Instagram Stories on Sunday afternoon to answer questions from his followers, according to Bravo"That he reported his responses before the Stories expired."
When asked by a fan if she had lost weight, the reality TV star replied, "Yes … and thank you. I lost a little over 20 pounds."
She added: "It feels good."
Soon after, another follower asked if she would break down her weight-loss secrets. Fortunately for her loyal fans, Katie gladly shared her advice.
For starters, he admitted that he was "trying to diet,quot; and cut out certain foods and drinks, including alcohol and sugar. The Bravo star went one step further by scheduling an appointment with the doctor.
"I thought it was a thyroid thing, so I went to the doctor and had a blood test done," he shared about the decision to schedule an appointment.
He added: "I think it is very important to monitor your health as well because, although it was not a thyroid issue, I discovered that my glucose levels were quite high and could have caused some pre-diabetic problems."
After learning of her high glucose levels, she decided to work with a nutritionist.
"From there, I met a really great nutritionist who helped me understand how to eat for my metabolism, especially being insulin resistant or insulin sensitive," he explained. "So now I understand nutrition very well and what kinds of foods I should and shouldn't eat."
"And I'm not on a diet," he added. "But I just have a great understanding of what kind of food to eat."
In recent years, the personality of reality shows has become a positive role model for many. As some fans of the show know, she has been intimidated and criticized for her weight gain in the Bravo series.
Despite negative comments from people about her appearance, Katie continues to walk to the beat of her own drum. Body-shamers, damn it!
