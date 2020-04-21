Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Baby Rani talk about People & # 39; s 2020 Issue

Three outstanding generations on one cover: now, that's iconic!
Goldie hawn, Kate Hudson And baby Rani Rose are gracing the cover of People2020 "Beautiful Issue,quot;. The famous trio looks fabulous and fierce as they strike a pose for broadcast in the brilliant.
And it's safe to say that Hudson and Danny FujikawaThe one-year-old daughter is natural in front of the camera.
Speaking to the post, both Goldie and him Almost Famous The actress became truly honest about motherhood, her family dynamics, and more.
Especially with everything that happens with him Coronavirus In a pandemic, the mother-daughter duo has prioritized what matters most to them: their health, well-being, and spending time with loved ones.
"It is definitely an interesting time to reflect on what is really important," Kate shares with the media. "Life has never felt so fragile … And I don't want to miss the good things."
Goldie adds that she has focused on "meditation, nurturing, loving-kindness for everyone in my heart and security within."
For him The water Star, having a girl in the family is a "big problem,quot;.
Fans may know that before Kate welcomed Rani Rose, she was the proud mother of two children: Ryder Robinson—Hudson's son with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson-and Bingham Bellamy—Your son with ex, Matthew Bellamy.
In addition, Kate has two brothers: Oliver Hudson (43) and Wyatt Russell (33) She also has a stepbrother: Boston Russell (40)
Coliena Rentmeester / People
That's why Goldie says, "When your daughter has a daughter, it's a big problem … We have a lot of children."
For Kate, appearing with her baby is very special to her because she remembers doing her first magazine cover with her mother.
"I was thinking about Rani, like 'I'm wondering what he's going to end up doing in his life,'" he shares, before recalling his own experience with his famous mom.
"I came home from school, and my mother said, 'Come take a picture & # 39; and it ended up on the cover. I thought to myself later in life, what an interesting omen it was for my career," remember. "The fact that my mother gave me the floor so that I could feel safe enough to go out and feel that my life could be mine, and here we are with little Rani."
She adds, "I just thought, 'Wow, I hope I can give Rani that kind of flat.'
The two also opened up about their parenting styles and how they are both similar.
"The greatest similarity between our parenting styles is friendliness," explains Kate. "Looking people in the eye, that's where we are strict. On the other hand, I just want my children to be happy and to be good people in the world."
"I feel like my mom every day," he adds later.
Grab the scarves!
You can now read part of the family interview at PeopleThe site of The new problem arrives on Friday.
