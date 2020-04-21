Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Baby Rani talk about People & # 39; s 2020 Issue

Three outstanding generations on one cover: now, that's iconic!

Goldie hawn, Kate Hudson And baby Rani Rose are gracing the cover of People2020 "Beautiful Issue,quot;. The famous trio looks fabulous and fierce as they strike a pose for broadcast in the brilliant.

And it's safe to say that Hudson and Danny FujikawaThe one-year-old daughter is natural in front of the camera.

Speaking to the post, both Goldie and him Almost Famous The actress became truly honest about motherhood, her family dynamics, and more.

Especially with everything that happens with him Coronavirus In a pandemic, the mother-daughter duo has prioritized what matters most to them: their health, well-being, and spending time with loved ones.

"It is definitely an interesting time to reflect on what is really important," Kate shares with the media. "Life has never felt so fragile … And I don't want to miss the good things."

Goldie adds that she has focused on "meditation, nurturing, loving-kindness for everyone in my heart and security within."