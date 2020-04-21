Kara Keough takes her son's ashes home after a tragic death

After the devastating death of her newborn son, Kara Keough has brought his ashes home.

A week ago the Royal Orange County Housewives alum shared the tragic news of her son's death six days after his birth on April 6. The baby, called McCoy Casey Bosworth, died from complications of childbirth.

"On April 6, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10 am. Weighing in at 11 pounds, 4 ounces and 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). Over the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord, "Keough explained in an Instagram post last week. "She joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of her loving parents, her loving sister, and those who received her life-saving gifts," she noted, referring to her organ and tissue donations.

On Monday, Keough took to his Instagram account, revealing that McCoy's ashes were taken home.

"Welcome home, baby," she captioned a photo of a flower arrangement surrounding a box with a mother, father, and baby figure on top.