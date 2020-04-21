Kanye West donates 300,000 meals during the coronavirus crisis

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; God Digger & # 39; has partnered with Chick-fill-A fast food restaurant to provide free meals to help those in need in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kanye WestThe charitable collaboration with Chick-fil-A has helped provide 300,000 meals to those in need in Los Angeles.

The hip-hop superstar's name verified the fast-food firm in his 2019 song "Closed on Sunday," and partnered with them to help Christian nonprofit the Los Angeles Dream Center provide food. and other items to those in need since March 2020.

According to Fox News, founder of Dream Center Matthew Barnett He thanked Kanye and the firm for helping him and his team provide around 11,000 meals a day from the first time they received donations, transforming the organization into a center for those in financial difficulties due to Covid-19.

"The Los Angeles Dream Center has been transformed into the Grand Central station for the distribution of food and other essentials," he told Fox in a statement. "I am very grateful that our team has remained healthy and that we have found a safe way to meet the urgent needs of our community."

"I can't thank the various donors enough for making this a reality. This is how a neighborhood, community and church should always be."

Rapper "Jesus Walks" has also made donations to the We Women Empowered charity in his native Chicago, Illinois.