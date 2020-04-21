Kandi Burruss shares more family photos from Blaze Tucker's baby shower party and fans call Mama Joyce "selfish and immature,quot;

Kandi Burruss made some fans happy a few days ago when she shared a family photo of baby Blaze Tucker's baby shower. People were happy to see Kandi's and Todd's daughters, Riley Burruss and Kaela Tucker as well.

Now, the RHOA star shares more photos, and fans can't get enough of this big, beautiful family. Check out the photos below.

‘Family means the world to me! Here are some photos of some of them at our baby shower, but there are many more! Kandi captioned her post.

One follower said, "So you're not going to tag people … just ask for one in particular," and someone else mentioned Kandi's mother, "Sweet Kandi." I pray Joyce can learn to Love You more than she hates Todd someday! 🙏 ’

Many people said Kandi's mother should have been there too, regardless of the reasons why the event was missed.

A commenter said, ‘Your mother should have put her feelings aside and come to support you, her daughter, and her granddaughter, regardless of what happened to Todd. It was very selfish and immature of him to miss him because of a misunderstanding. "

Someone else posted this: "No one knows what is really going on in the background scene of all this," and another follower wrote, "I think she just didn't want to see Kandi's father … she used Todd as an excuse." .

Another Instagram installer told Kandi: & # 39; It was really difficult to see these last 2 episodes … the conflict with you and Todd and then … the conflict with Todd and Mama Joyce was again like a curse 😕 Alao thinking how you're "too busy,quot; or prioritizing "work on the family,quot; sucks. Parents may be weekend dad and say they weren't around because they were providing and XYZ, but YOU, as a woman, feel guilty about being a hustler, independent, and money-maker. Of course, he didn't have to bill The-Chi, but if he were a man, would this arise? I hope you can solve it ❤️❤️ ’

Another commenter said: ‘I agree. She is so exhausting on the show hahaha season after season. She just can't let Todd be. "

Someone else posted this message: "You are my favorite Kandi, you keep it 100." I love you. "You are such a cute and talented babe so much fun."

Another follower wrote: "We all know that reality television creates narratives and dramas for the ratings … but regardless of this cause it was quite embarrassing for your Kandi."

What do you think about Mama Joyce not attending the event?



