Kandi Burruss' little daughter Blaze Tucker gets her first modeling gig and looks adorable in photos

Kandi Burruss has another little star in the works and her name is Blaze Tucker.

Recently the Atlanta Real Housewives Star went to social media where she shared an adorable photo that confirmed she got her first modeling gig.

In the image, the cute girl is wearing a small outfit and matching beanie (Iconic Giraffe 100% cotton jumpsuit retails for $ 14.99), from her mother's company, Raising Ace.

Born last November through a surrogate, Blaze has been a true blessing to her family, but Kandi revealed that it was not easy.

She explained, "I got a little teary because there was a member of my family, they just texted me when they found out I was thinking of a substitute, and they said, 'I mean, why do you want … have a substitute? Don't you want to take the baby by yourself? Blaze's mother revealed. "I answered and said, 'Well, I would if I could, but obviously I had problems with delivery in my last pregnancy.'

The former Xscape singer continued, “She really hurt my feelings. I don't think she wanted to hurt my feelings at the time. I love her to death, so I don't think she intentionally tried to hurt my feelings, but you must understand that many people just have trouble with the idea of ​​surrogacy. "

Fans are thrilled that Todd Tucker's baby is already making business moves.

One person said, “Her dad spat on her. Ave is your twin, but she is Todd all day and night "Todd’s Toddler,quot;. Beautiful spirits and family. We have overcome this. I have the virus. I do not wish it to anyone.

Another commenter shared, "Hi @kandi, your baby is adorable, she looks like Todd's mother, what a blessing."

This social media user wrote: “She and Ace have those beautiful brown eyes. She looks like her big sister, cute as a button.

A fourth comment read: "Kandi and Todd, I think Blaze looks just as much like Todd's mother as his two sisters. She is a perfect match for your family. In pictures, she doesn't see herself as the best big brother in the world Ace. Ace loves his little sister. Stay safe and blessed. "

Kandi is very creative in business.



