Kandi Burruss' Husband, Todd Tucker Shares A Video On His YouTube Channel For Blaze Tucker's Baby Shower

Kandi Burruss shared a message on her social media account telling fans that her husband Todd Tucker has a new video on his YouTube channel. Check out the video he shared on YouTube for such a special event.

‘Well, @ todd167 is already on Youtube and has just posted his video giving a first on our baby shower for @blazetucker! Check it out now and subscribe to his #ToddTuckerTV YouTube page! "Kandi captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘Kandi looked so beautiful! I'm with Todd though. Mom needs to stop treating him like a golden stripper. We've already been through that! She must also respect it. I'm sorry Kandi! #teamtodd ".

People addressed the subject of Mama Joyce more than once, as was also reported today.

A follower said: ‘I agree with Todd. Mommy Joyce needs to stop. How much does this man have to deal with? Especially when he doesn't have his own mother here. "

Someone else said: ‘Loving your channel shows a little more about you as a person, not just as a husband to RHOA. The event was great, too bad Mama Joyce had so many feelings that she would miss her daughter's baby shower. And let Kaela come home; everyone at 24 isn't ready to be alone yet, give her time and get family counseling so everyone can bond more. Everyone stay safe. "

A YouTube commenter said: ‘Great event Todd. I really hope that you and Kandi's marriage will survive Mama Joyce. It is time for Kandi to grow up and face the fact that her mother is trying to sabotage her life and happiness. The mother does not receive the white car to wreak havoc on her life without responsibility. You don't have to be perfect at all times for Mama Joyce to do her part as a mother. Why can't Mom Joyce have concern and compassion for what might be happening and be of great help to you? Kandi can expect you to keep bowing to Mama Joyce. So it goes on like this. Mama Joyce was not there because she cannot bear to see her daughter have it all and be happy. Period! There are no excuses. Don't let Kandi put that on you. "

Someone else posted this: 'I love you and Kandi, and personally I think you did nothing wrong, Kandi needs to check up on her mother for disrespecting her husband and disrespecting him when she was talking to Whoresha, the Lemonade comment, she was off duty, and she was not disrespectful, but Mama Joyce needs to go find a man and stay out of all her affairs.

Ad

Do you agree with what Todd has to say?



Post views:

0 0