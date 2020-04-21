Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith welcome their first child together

It's officially a party of three!
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith They have welcomed their little bundle of joy, a girl, to the world.
"Both mother and baby are happy and healthy," E's new mom's representative tells E! News.
The duo was confirmed to be waiting in December 2019.
Most recently, the two were seen heading out for breakfast over the weekend on March 14, just a few weeks before their due date. The 41-year-old actor was seen with his arm around his 33-year-old wife, looking ready for the arrival of their daughter.
According to the Dawson's torrent alum, he and Jodie waited until they could be together to find out she was pregnant.
"We had an idea of it. The cycles change," he said in The Graham Norton Show. "This was literally the happiest time of my life. She was working out of town and I asked her to wait a couple of days before taking an exam so we could do it together."
More recently, on International Women's Day, the actress revealed to her Instagram followers the gender of her baby.
"Favorite moments with the baby," Turner-Smith captioned her Instagram Stories videos, by People. "Can you see her dancing there? Every time I try to record she stops."
On Valentine's Day, Turner-Smith also shared a preview of her pregnancy when she shared an adorable video of Jackson rubbing her growing baby belly.
"Our second Valentine's Day and it's even more magical than the first! Here's for a lifetime. Happy Valentine's Day for the man who sees my soul and holds my heart. I love you, baby daddy," he said in Instagram along with a series of photos and videos.
In the past, he has also not avoided talking about his relationship with the actor. In an interview with the London Times earlier this year, she admitted to being "obsessed with him,quot; after seeing Dawson's torrent He runs again when he's away because "I miss him so much."
The first two marriage rumors sparked in 2019 after fans began to wonder if the actor and the Queen & Slim The actress was officially husband and wife during the premiere of her latest film.
During the Los Angeles premiere, Turner-Smith accessorized her red carpet look with a diamond ring, and Jackson also sported a gold band on his left ring finger.
Before that, it was speculated that the couple had also obtained a marriage license.
People was the first to report the news.
