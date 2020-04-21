Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith welcome their first child together

It's officially a party of three!

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith They have welcomed their little bundle of joy, a girl, to the world.

"Both mother and baby are happy and healthy," E's new mom's representative tells E! News.

The duo was confirmed to be waiting in December 2019.

Most recently, the two were seen heading out for breakfast over the weekend on March 14, just a few weeks before their due date. The 41-year-old actor was seen with his arm around his 33-year-old wife, looking ready for the arrival of their daughter.

According to the Dawson's torrent alum, he and Jodie waited until they could be together to find out she was pregnant.

"We had an idea of ​​it. The cycles change," he said in The Graham Norton Show. "This was literally the happiest time of my life. She was working out of town and I asked her to wait a couple of days before taking an exam so we could do it together."