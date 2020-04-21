Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith welcome the first child

Instagram

Former actor of & # 39; Dawson & # 39; s Creek & # 39; He has officially become a first-time father, as it is confirmed that his actress wife gave birth to their first child together.

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson They have welcomed their first child.

Representatives for the couple confirmed the happy news to People magazine, but there are no details on the date of birth, the baby's sex or a name.

"Both mother and baby are happy and healthy," says the ad.

Jodie confirmed that she expected the "Dawson's torrent"Star's first child in December 2019 and recently revealed that his wife was due to be born any day.

In a chat with "Good morning america"Last month, March 2020, Jackson said," We're (waiting) like, tomorrow, more or less … The next time I go to work, I'm going to be a dad. "

He was also interested in pointing out that everything was fine in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Physically he is fine (Jodie) and the baby is healthy …", he explained. "Obviously, it's a little stressful right now and we're just trying to figure out how to be smart to quarantine and how to interact with the medical system right now. It's kind of difficult, so we're discovering day by day."