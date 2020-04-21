Home Entertainment Jordyn Woods gains weight during quarantine: Twitter calls her "extra thick,quot;

Jordyn Woods gains weight during quarantine: Twitter calls her "extra thick,quot;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Jordyn Woods, the infamous ex-best friend of Kylie Jenner, was spotted yesterday by paparazzi when she visited her local Erewhon Organic store. That's the grocery store of choice, for the rich and famous in Hollywood.

Jordan brought her little sister Jodie with her when the two ladies bought some groceries. The brother duo wore matching protective masks and comfortable sportswear for the grocery race.

But one thing was definitely different about Jordan, she gained a few pounds. But everything is in the right places.

Jordan was always a curvy girl. But now it is much more curvy with the Insta model. And men on Twitter are noticing it.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©