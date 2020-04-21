Jordyn Woods flaunts her curvy body at home, but people find something to criticize

Jordyn Woods flaunted her curvy body while at home, explaining to her fans what the only games she plays these days are. Her staunch fans praised her figure, but those who hated found something to choose from.

Take a look at the new series of photos Jordyn shared.

"The only games I will play,quot; Jordyn captioned a series of new photos showing her curvy body on a pouf.

A follower jumped into the comments and said, "First, error holding wrong driver."

Jordyn replied: "What team do you play at the station?"

More fans said Jordyn is definitely not playing any console games and is only posing for the gram.

One commenter said, "I was just going to say that she was holding the controller wrong," while someone else posted the following message: "J Woods, I'm sorry but you're canceled by this one."

Another fan said, "@jordynwoods play station for kids," tell him "the real ones play Xbox,quot; and someone else agreed and said, "You know very well that you don't play any Xbox games."

Jordyn has spent her time at home these days, like most people due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Not too long ago, Jordyn flaunted a new look and has been wearing a long hair wig with blonde highlights. People told her that this look fit her very well and they made sure to praise her a lot in the comments.

In other recent news, Jordyn made headlines not too long ago regarding something Diddy posted.

Diddy made his fans happy a few days ago when he shared an uplifting video during such a difficult time in which we live. You can see JLo in the clip, Snoop Dogg and more of your favorite celebrities.

Ad

Jordyn wasted no time, and skipped to the comments section to show Diddy a little love.



Post views:

3