Jon Cryer believes Denise Richards' messy Charlie Sheen divorce changed him

WENN

The actor from & # 39; Pretty in Pink & # 39; He insists that his former co-star in & # 39; Two and a Half Men & # 39; He became a different type when his marriage to the actress collapsed in 2006, leading to his infamous collapse.

Up News Info –

Actor Jon Cryer is blaming Charlie Sheenrocky divorce from Denise Richards for the infamous collapse that led to that of his co-star "Two and a half Men"shooting up.

The "Pretty in Pink" star insists that Sheen became a different guy, as his marriage to the actress collapsed in 2006, and he hated being around him.

"At first I could handle it, and it was still incredibly professional, and still charming, by the way, for everyone on set, but you could see that those things were wearing him down," Cryer told PeopleTV's Couch Surfing host. Lola Ogunnaike.

In 2011, he was fired from the series for "dangerously self-destructive conduct," after a series of drug-related incidents and conflicts with show creator Chuck Lorre.

"It was one of the first internet storms **, plus there's the fact that all of our jobs are tied to this guy, and we're all his friends," added Cryer. "It was very, very strange and (there were) aspects that I absolutely hated, but you know, I am grateful for the years that were great," he added.

<br />

Sheen was replaced in the hit comedy by Ashton Kutcher.