Joe Kerry from & # 39; Stranger Things & # 39; forced to temporarily disable Twitter account due to hacking

Instagram

Racial insults and claims that the 27-year-old actor was & # 39; molested & # 39; While working on the hit Netflix series, he began appearing on his profile on April 19.

Up News Info –

"Strange things"star Joe Keery He had to temporarily disable his Twitter account on Sunday (April 19) after he was attacked by rude hackers.

Followers became concerned after racial slurs began to appear on the 27-year-old's profile, with some messages showing the use of the N-word, while in other posts, posing as Keery claimed it had been " bothered "while working on the hit. Netflix series.

There were also alarming repositories of another Twitter user, whose account has since been suspended, after claiming that he had "kidnapped" Keery.

<br />

The actor, who has 1.2 million followers, apparently alerted platform officials to the pirate attack, which was immediately resolved.

A representative for Keery told page six of the New York Post: "Joe's account was hacked overnight. There was no direct interaction with the hacker."