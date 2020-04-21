Jill Wagner reveals real meaning behind newborn daughter's name Army Gray

Instagram

Days after giving birth to her first child with David Lemanowicz, the Hallmark Channel actress reveals how her husband's 10-year-old daughter and her dogs react to the new addition to the family.

Jill Wagner She is a proud mother of a girl with a significant name. Days after welcoming their first child with husband David Lemanowicz, the Hallmark Channel actress revealed the true meaning behind her newborn daughter's nickname, Army Gray.

"It was conceived on July 4, so we wanted a patriotic name and my husband is in the military, so we chose his first name to be an Army," said the former co-host of "Clean"He shared with PEOPLE about the story behind the naming of his bundle of joy that was born at 12:36 p.m. on Friday, April 17.

"We thought it was a good name to honor them both," the 41-year-old actress continued. "Her middle name is Gray (spelled American style, with an A) because I've always loved that name. She's strong, smart, smooth and feminine, all in one … which is what I want her to be."

Speaking of how he managed with a newborn, the "Braven"The actress couldn't help but talk," Army has been a great baby thus far. "He added," In fact, we slept well last night, a full 4-hour run, which was incredible. While I know it's hard not to get my full 8 hours, which I love … I don't mind a lack of (sleep). She is worth everything! "

During the interview, the former "Teen Wolf"The actress poured out what it felt like to give birth amid the coronavirus crisis." Having to give birth with a mask was not ideal, but the positive side was that it allowed my husband and I to have this personal relationship. time with (Army) before taking her home without distraction, "he shared." It was one of the best sleepless moments of my life. "

Jill further praised her husband, David, for being her "my rock in spite of everything." She explained, "What attracted me most was when I saw him hug her the first time. This has definitely created a bond with us like no other," she said.

While Army is her first child, Jill has been the stepmother of Lija, David's 10-year-old daughter. Sharing how her stepdaughter reacted to the arrival of the new addition to her family, she said: "Lija loves being an older sister and all dogs are very curious about little Army Gray. I have a feeling that Hank the dog from the farm is going to be super protective of her. "

Jill first announced that she and David were waiting in November 2019. At that point, she released a series of photos of them cradling her belly. "This was not an easy path and through many prayers, this little boy found his way to us," he wrote alongside the images. "I have never been a super maternal woman, but I feel that the changes are already happening in this short period of time. For all mothers, I am honored to be part of their team."