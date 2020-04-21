Jennifer Lopez received $ 150,000 lawsuit for unauthorized photo

WENN

Steve Sands has accused & # 39; On the Floor hitmaker & # 39; of infringing copyright and profiting from your work by using your photo to promote your brand on Instagram without permission.

A photographer is suing Jennifer Lopez for using one of your online photos without permission.

Steve Sands has taken legal action against the singer and her producer, Nuyorican Productions, accusing her of copyright infringement and taking advantage of her work.

You are seeking over $ 150,000 (£ 120,500) in damages.

In his lawsuit, obtained by The Blast, Sands claims that Lopez has been using the photo to promote his brand on Instagram, where he has more than 118 million followers, without permission.

"Defendants did not license Plaintiff's Photograph for their website, nor did Defendants have permission or consent of Plaintiff to post the Photograph on their Website," their complaint read.