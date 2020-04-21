Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seriously consider buying New York Mets

Instagram

The & # 39; Hustlers & # 39; actress reportedly and the former Yankees star have partnered with JPMorgan Chase Managing Director Eric Menell to discuss raising capital to make an official offer.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez They are reportedly raising money to bid for the New York Mets basketball team.

According to Variety, the engaged couple, who is estimated to have a combined value of $ 700 million, has partnered with JPMorgan Chase managing director Eric Menell, co-director of the North American media investment banking bank, to discuss raising capital to potentially make an official offer.

The team is currently owned by the Wilpon family, which was in talks last December (19) to sell 80 percent of the team, a sale that would have valued the Mets at $ 2.6 billion. However, negotiations with hedge fund magnate Steve Cohen failed when he failed to agree to Wilpon's terms that they would continue to control the franchise for the next five years.

This condition will not be attached to the sale this time.

The report may come as a surprise to some of Jennifer and Alex's fans, given that she is from the Bronx, the home of the rival New York Yankees team, where Alex also used to play.

Variety added that whoever ends up buying the team will have to bear about $ 50 million (£ 40.3 million) in annual losses.

Alex previously spoke about his hope of potentially buying the Mets during an appearance on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" last month.

"This is what it is. I love New York City, number one," he explained. "A lot of people don't know this. Growing up, I was a huge Mets fan and, with the exception of my daughter's birth, both of my best years were 1986 and 2009, when we won."

"I'll say this. If the opportunity arose, I'd definitely look at it. And maybe you can buy them with me. I need a partner!"