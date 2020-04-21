Jennifer Lopez Admits She Loved The Pink Engagement Diamond She Got From Ben Affleck!

While she’s engaged to someone else today, Jennifer Lopez was not afraid to gush over another engagement ring! Jennifer Lopez recalled receiving that gorgeous six-carat pink diamond from none other than Ben Affleck back in the early 2000s.

Furthermore, she admitted she loved getting that ring and recalled how Barbra Streisand asked to see it!

This is what the multitalented star discussed, among other things, during her appearance on At Home With Apple Music hosts Zane Lowe and Rebecca Judd.

It’s been years since she’d mentioned her past engagement with the actor but now it just came up when she revealed that she and her kids have been watching movies while in quarantine.

According to her, they all enjoy older musicals starring Barbra Streisand!

That is when J.Lo. recalled how the living legend asked to see her ring from Affleck almost twenty years ago!

Met I met her (Streisand) at an Oscar party, years ago, and I was at the time engaged to Ben Affleck, and – she’s really into diamonds, which I didn’t know. He had given me a pink diamond, which got a lot of press and was (waves hands) whatever. – I loved getting it, don’t get me wrong – So, she came up to me, and like, she’s heard of it, ’Jennifer revealed.

She went on to confess that she was starstruck to meet Streisand, admitting that she was' dying because it's Barbra Streisand and I'm like, 'Oh My God.' And she's like, 'Can I see your ring?' And she asked me about the ring, but then she asked me – and I thought it was so strange – about being famous, and how I handle it. (It felt like I) totally fumbled the whole moment. ’

As for what she responded to that question from the actress, J.Lo. apparently said that she doesn’t ‘really think about it.’



