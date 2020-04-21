Jennifer Aniston sends a special birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

WENN

Turning 41 on Sunday, April 19, the star of & # 39; Almost Famous & # 39; She has also been treated by a socially distant family outside her Los Angeles home by family and friends.

Up News Info –

Jennifer Aniston dialed her friend Kate Hudson41st birthday with a special tribute.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday, April 19 to share a sweet slide show of the couple, including a photo with their friend. Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Happy birthday @katehudson," wrote Aniston. "Sending a lot of love … I wish I could squeeze you today."

Jennifer Aniston gave Kate Hudson a birthday greeting.

Hudson also enjoyed a heartwarming tribute from friends and family, who organized a socially distant tour outside their Los Angeles home, which the "Nearly Famous" star documented on the photo-sharing site.

"OMG I love you!" Hudson shared along with the video of the event. "A surprise six-foot parade made my heart explode and yes, I cried."

"I felt so much love today and I just want everyone to know that," he said in a separate video post. "All your birthday wishes were seen and felt and brightened my day. So thank you."

<br />

Hudson also received a moving dedication from his mother. Goldie hawn.

<br />

"Happy birthday to my only daughter @katehudson !!!" she wrote in an Instagram post. "I love you deeply and I can't imagine my life without you. You entered this world with your eyes open and ready to roll. And look at you now! I'm so proud!"