Jenna Dewan dances passionately with & # 39; intentions & # 39; Justin Bieber a month after giving birth

WENN

Accepting the TikTok dance challenge from Sara Foster, the & # 39; Step Up & # 39; actress She flaunts a flat stomach while showing off her skills just weeks after hosting her first child with fiancé Steve Kazee.

Up News Info –

Jenna Dewan She just gave birth to her second child, but that didn't stop her from showing off her amazing dance skills. Just over a month after welcoming a baby with her fiancé Steve Kazee, the "Increase"star danced passionately Justin Bieber"Intentions" in a TikTok video.

Accepting Sara Foster's challenge, the 39-year-old shared the clip on Instagram with a caption that read, "Okay, okay … I'm here @tiktok!" Wearing pink loungewear as she untied her medium-length brown hair, she offered a glimpse of her belly after pregnancy as she rushed to the beat.

Seeing how well Jenna executed the dance moves in the video on Monday, April 20, Sara couldn't help but praise the ex-wife of Channing Tatum. "I need to understand how a body can move like this. Especially a body that had a baby 4 weeks ago. I will eliminate myself by doing this dance, I will burn all the traces and I will never dance again," he said. "You are perfection."

<br />

Sara was apparently not the only one impressed by how well Jenna danced after giving birth. Actress Kate Hudson wrote: "Wait … what? You had a baby five seconds ago! Unbelievable." Odette Yustman, in the meantime, he chimed in, "Ummmm … you're a superhuman!" Fellow actress Emmanuelle Chriqui he simply exclaimed, "YES! She's back!"

This was not the first time that "Flirty dance"The host showed off her dancing skills on social media. In late March, she released a clip of her and Steve doing a Just Dance battle. In a close-up photo of their disappointed appearance, he admitted defeat by writing:" I may not win Just Dance to save my life. "

<br />

Starting her Hollywood career as a professional dancer, Jenna recently expressed her longing to dance again. In an Instagram post that saw her dancing in black attire, she wrote: "Losing this today! Dance has always been my emotional release, where I connect with the strongest, I feel more sensual, powerful and free. I may have have to start doing the tik tok after everyone. "