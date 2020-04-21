Janelle Monae serves free lunch in Atlanta amid Covid-19 crisis

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Tightrope & # 39; has partnered with local officials in Atlanta, Georgia to help feed the hungry by hosting a free lunch next weekend amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singer actress Janelle Monáe You are helping to feed the hungry in Atlanta, Georgia by organizing a free food campaign this weekend.

Success creator of "Tightrope" and collaborators from her creative collective The Wondaland Arts Society have partnered with local officials to organize the giveaway on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

In a shared announcement online, Monae calls on those in need during the current coronavirus crisis to have a "#WONDALUNCH ON US!"

"Drive and enjoy contactless boxed lunches and more for you and your family with us!" The publication reads. "This is a car trip and food aid effort for the city of Atlanta and the surrounding area in response to covid-19."

"Rain or shine, everyone is welcome!" add.

The three-hour event will begin at 12 p.m. EDT, but anyone who wants to attend must pre-register and early arrival is "highly recommended".