Jameela Jamil fights back after being accused of embarrassing women for undergoing plastic surgery

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Good Place & # 39; She quickly responds to criticism, arguing that feminism does not mean that women should get away with it because they are women.

Up News Info –

Jameela Jamil She insists that women should be allowed to criticize other women after being criticized for "shaming" other stars.

"The good place"The actress has never been afraid to speak her mind, and has often called in famous faces, including the Kardashian sisters, for promoting diet products in exchange for payment on her social media pages.

On Monday night, April 20, 2020, the actress responded to a criticism that criticized her for "embarrassing other women," after she retweeted a clip of herself talking to her. Trevor Noah in "The daily show"from behind in September.

In the clip, Jameela talked about the changes that social media companies have implemented to protect young users from seeing advertising for weight loss products, and people promoting the products digitally alter their bodies in an attempt to increase sales.

She captioned the post, "Your Flat Tummy with Photoshop, Surgically Enhanced, Damn."

Beneath the video clip, a follower sarcastically replied, "I love it when feminists embarrass other women. It's for the best," to which the star replied, "So should women get away with it because they're women? Woman?"

"By selling dangerous products to women? To make women feel bad about themselves?" She continued. "Men criticize other bad men all the time and are not accused of being anti-masculine. Mollycoddling is not feminism."