ITV series starring Sheridan Smith, Eddie Marsan – Deadline

ITV has established the distribution for its Isolation stories, a series of executive closing short dramas produced by Jeff Pope, the BAFTA-winning producer and Oscar nominee behind Stan and Ollie.

Each of the four 15-minute episodes of the series produced by ITV Studios is written and performed by talents from established British drama and reflects on how the coronavirus pandemic has changed lives in a humorous and stimulating way.

BAFTA winning actress Sheridan Smith (Cilla) will star in the first episode, Mel, in which she plays a very pregnant woman who will have to give birth without her son's married father, who isolates himself with his family. It is written by Gaby Chiappe (Level) and directed by Paul Whittington (White House Farm)

Karen will feature Ray Donovan actor Eddie Marsan and David Threlfall, the BAFTA winning star of the British version of Shameless. Threlfall passes his son-in-law Marsan's house on his way to the grocery store and looks out to entertain his grandchildren, played by Marsan's children, Blue and Bodie. Karen is written by Neil McKay (Fit adult) and directed by David Blair (The block)

In another episode Mike and RochelleDarren BoydKilling Eva) and Angela Griffin (Harlots) like hypochondriac Mike and psychiatrist Rochelle. Mike insists on an online therapy session with Rochelle, who must calm her anxieties about the coronavirus pandemic. William Ivory is the writer, while Paul Andrew Williams (A confession) directs.

Finally, the pope will write Ron and Russell, which will feature Robert Glenister (The aeronauts) and her actor son, Tom Glenister. Ron is not feeling well with the coronavirus, straining his already fractured relationship with his son, Russell, who is trapped and isolated with his father. The episode is directed by Louise Hooper (Flesh and blood)

The actors involved will collaborate with those with whom they isolate themselves to film the stories themselves, working remotely with their directors, who will see images on their phones. This will ensure that the series follows the stringent social distancing measures of the UK government. Pope is the executive producer alongside Tom Dunbar. Isolation stories It is distributed by ITV Studios.