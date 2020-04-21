ITV Piloting a Reboot Lock Family Fortunes – Term

EXCLUSIVE: ITV reinvents itself Family fortunes for the coronavirus era, giving new life to an entertainment show that was the last time on British television in 2015

The Up News Info may reveal that it is the property of Fremantle Brittany Has Talent Co-producer Thames is working with ITV to test a blocking version of the much-loved format, which is based on the American game show. Family dispute.

Thames will remove the bright-floor studio and instead send cameras to the homes of two families, who will compete to win cash prizes by guessing responses to a survey of the British public.

Observing strict UK social distancing rules, a presenter will be stationed at a third location to chair the two teams. All three will be filmed using remote external transmission technology.

It's still early and ITV has yet to decide whether Family fortunes We will go to the series. ITV feels that this is a good time to experiment with the format, which would provide a window into people's lives in isolation and provide the program with fresh and engaging content at a time when production has been reduced by very much to a halt.

It is unclear who will file the reboot. Vernon Kay hosted the most recent iteration of the show, All Star Family Fortunes, between 2006 and 2015, while Les Dennis and Bob Monkhouse were among the presenters of previous series.

A source suggested that comedian Alan Carr might be a good candidate, given that he is hosting the next Epic Gameshow, a new format that will bring together elements of five iconic entertainment shows, including Play your cards well and The price is ok. Epic Gameshow It is made by the Fremantle Talkback label.

Channel 4 Glasses box It has shown that there is an appetite among British viewers to see families in their homes after Studio Lambert's show has achieved a record audience in recent weeks. Last Friday's episode was watched by 4.5 million people.