'It's the People': why Joe Burrow's connection to Ohio means more than ever before the NFL Draft

Joe Burrow played in two powerful college football shows at Ohio State and LSU, winning the Heisman Trophy and a national championship at the latter, and he is projected to be selected No. 1 in the NFL Draft 2020 on Thursday.

Despite all those accomplishments, it is Burrow's connection to Southeast Ohio that continues to define the quarterback's legacy. He demonstrated it again this week by communicating with Lowe's employees in Athens, Ohio, for a series of video chats. For Burrow, it's the close-home call that means even more.

"They are the people like the people I played with and played with in high school," Burrow told Sporting News. "There is a certain toughness in this area of ​​the state and the country. It is a unique area that not many people experience. People always ask me, 'What was it like growing up in Athens?' I don't know what to tell you,quot; .

Burrow stops for a second, then finds his answer.

"It's the people," he said. "They are so loyal and so willing to give. I just want to repay as many people as I can from this area who helped me get to this point."

That is not just a line; Burrow lives by the message. The spread of COVID-19 has led to a request for shelter in place in Ohio. Burrow stayed at home in Athens for the past month to prepare for the NFL Draft, and encouraged residents to stay home.

On Monday, he again took time to speak to Lowe's employees in the area. Burrow discussed a particular conversation with Jason Lowery, a military veteran, single father, and close native of Glouster. However, for Burrow, Lowery is another member of that Southeast Ohio family.

"He told me stories about when he saw me in high school with his kids," Burrow said. "I think it brightened his day a little bit, and definitely brightened mine."

Burrow's name appears frequently in Ohio, given the possibility that the Bengals could use their No. 1 pick to recruit him. That's the next stop on a trip that started at Athens High School, where he compiled a 37-4 record as a starter since 2012-14. He went through 63 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 2014, leading the Bulldogs to the Division III state championship game.

Burrow won the Mr. Football Award, an award that compares unapologetically to the Heisman Trophy he won at LSU in 2019. Remember the looks he saw on media day for the college football championship game on January 11. when he reflected on that height. school career.

"Some of the people probably said, 'What is this guy talking about? Why is he talking about his high school team and a state championship?'" Burrow said. "But it meant a lot to me. That's when you have really good teams, the ones that can win championships. It just feels different. It's hard to explain, but it felt exactly the same in a different place (at LSU). It all felt the same." .

Burrow transferred from Ohio state after the 2018 season and, after a first season at LSU, took off to college football stardom with the help of game coordinator Joe Brady, hired by Orgeron of the Saints. Burrow led LSU to a 15-0 record with 5,671 passing yards and 60 touchdowns that went to six interceptions. He broke multiple records for an FBS season and had an unforgettable two-game run at the College Football Playoff, where he represented 1,035 total yards on offense.

"That led Joe Burreaux,quot; to become a celebrity in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He credits the ability to make that transition away from home to his high school days in Athens. It wasn't just being a quarterback in a small town.

"Our school was very diverse," he said. "Not so much racially as socioeconomically. I have a lot of practice connecting with many different people, and that helped me on my journey. As a quarterback, you must be the leader. You must be able to connect and I practiced with that at a very young age."

That socioeconomic awareness led Burrow to focus on Southeast Ohio, and the need to help others, in his Heisman Trophy speech. Subsequently, more than $ 500,000 in donations were donated to the Athens County Food Pantry. For Burrow, that was validation in terms of knowing his fan base.

"I thought it showed exactly what I thought about this area and the area I was playing in," Burrow said. "Most of the donations came from people in this area who had financial capacity or from Louisiana. It validated what I thought about both areas. I have a lot of love for people in both areas."

That's what makes Burrow one of the most exciting franchise quarterbacks in recent memory.

He is loved by Ohio State fans despite never starting a game there. He is a cult hero at LSU at the Billy Cannon level. He'll be a franchise quarterback at the next level, tasked with leading a team to the Super Bowl next.

Burrow will go to the next stop with the same approach that made him successful from the start.

"Wherever you go, people will respect loyal people and people who work very, very hard," Burrow said. "Those are two things I've always been proud of. People gravitate toward it. I think that connects us all.

Burrow plans to maintain that connection in Athens, no matter where he lands in the NFL. That legacy also grows with each season.

"We have some things that I've been thinking about giving back to people in the area," Burrow said. "Obviously, there are donations that can be made, but things get shocking when I can spend time with people in the area. The more I can do that, the more rewarding it will be."

Burrow teamed up with Lowe's, who is using the NFL Draft 2020 to launch a new campaign dedicated to the 300,000 associates who serve their communities. "I think what they are doing is great," Burrow said. "I hope everyone appreciates it as much as I and my family do. I just wanted to show you some gratitude."