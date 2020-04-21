Iran publishes images of the Gulf incident with the US Naval Forces. USA – Defense Blog

Iran's state news agency Press TV released footage on Monday of the Arabian Gulf incident with the US Naval Forces. USA

On April 15, eleven Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Navy (IRGCN) ships repeatedly engaged in dangerous and harassing approaches to the USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3), the USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), the USS Firebolt (PC 10), USS Sirocco (PC 6), USCGC Wrangell (WPB 1332), and USCGC Maui (WPB 1304) while US ships were conducting joint integration operations with Apache AH-64E attack helicopters from the US Army. USA In the international waters of the Northern Arabian Gulf.

IRGCN vessels repeatedly crossed the bows and stern of US vessels. USA At extremely close range and high speeds, including multiple exhaust crossovers with an approach point (CPA) closer to 50 yards and within 10 yards of Maui's bow.

The Iranian authorities rejected reports of harassment by Iranian ships as "unfounded,quot;.

The IRGC statement said US forces had blocked one of its ships in two separate incidents in early April, using "dangerous behavior while ignoring the warnings."

The IRGCN released a statement Sunday in response to recent claims by the US Navy. USA That 11 Iranian ships repeatedly approached US military ships on "dangerous and harassing approaches,quot; in the Arabian Gulf.

"As has been said over and over, it is emphasized (once again) that the illegal presence of the United States terrorist regime is the source (main) and origin of mischief and insecurity in the region and the only way to establish sustainable security in this region. it is the withdrawal of Americans from West Asia, "the statement read.

The IRGCN added that in recent weeks, the US naval forces. USA They have repeatedly behaved in an "unprofessional,quot; manner in the Arabian Gulf, which has threatened regional peace and created new risks.

"Therefore, to prevent the continued illegal, unprofessional, dangerous and even adventurous behavior of American terrorists and also to ensure the safety of Iranian ships and to combat fuel smuggling, the IRGC Navy increased its marine patrols in the Persian Gulf and in Farvardin 27, 1399 (corresponding to April 15, 2020) … sent a group of their ships, consisting of 11 ships, to the region, where they came face to face with warships and ships US military, "he emphasized.

The statement added that although US ships initially ignored IRGC ship warnings and behaved in an unprofessional and provocative manner, they eventually had to clear the way for IRGC Navy ships and leave the area.

"At the same time, the United States' Fifth Fleet, which is stationed in the region, offered an incorrect and purposeful narration of this incident in its official statement, signifying the interest of Americans in presenting a Hollywood-style account. of what happened, "said the IRGC.

The US Navy The US, Coast Guard, Marines, and Army have conducted joint interoperability operations in the Gulf of Northern Arabia since late March.

US Naval Forces USA They remain vigilant and are empowered to act professionally, while our commanding officers retain the inherent right to act in self-defense.