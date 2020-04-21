Instagram model Tori Brixx arrested for hitting soccer mom at Target! (Graphic photos)

Instagram model Tori Brix, the mother of rapper Rich The Kidd, was arrested yesterday in Los Angeles, MTO New confirmed. The beautiful Insta model reportedly hit a middle-aged Caucasian woman in the eye.

Tori and the woman had an argument while shopping at Target. Tori claims the woman tried to skip the tail.

After a short time arguing, the beautiful Insta model turned violent.

The daughter of a middle-aged woman claims that Tori met the lady's face and "two pieces,quot; her mother in the eye. The injured woman called the Target manager, who eventually contacted the police.

Tori was later arrested and taken to the police station where she was hired for simple assault.

MTO News contacted Los Angeles police for comment, but did not respond before this article was published.

Here are photos of the woman and her injuries.