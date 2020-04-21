Inside Queen Elizabeth II's private world

Monarch. Tenacious family matriarch. Corgis lover.
There are many terms that can be applied to Queen Elizabeth II, The longest reigning queen of all time, but, perhaps, one of the most interesting descriptors would be: Fascinating study in contrasts.
He owns about 200 of his favorite $ 2,500 Launer wallets, a $ 10 million collection of Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Land Rovers, and a custom Range Rover and some 150,000 works of art, but one of his must-have items is a bottle of Essie. $ 9 nail polish in the slightly pinkish hue of ballet flats.
She spent the Second World War years outside London at Windsor Castle with her younger sister. Princess daisy and rationed fabric coupons to make her wedding dress, and yet it's modern enough to hang with James Bond, visit the game of Thrones Together, Skype with its many grandchildren and recently made its first official Instagram post.
And she is one of the most public figures in the world, yet the average person knows very little about her, except for the fact that she tends to coordinated pastel ensembles and is now 94 years old.
Unsurprisingly after 68 years on the job, the young Lilibet ascended the throne at age 25 and just over four years in her marriage to Prince philip and mom by then 3 years old Prince carlos and 18 months old Princess anneShe has established a fairly successful routine.
"The Queen's life follows the same pattern every year,quot;, former private secretary Sir Kenneth Scott described in a 2016 piece for Vanity Fair. (Except for recent coronavirus related modifications.) Starting with the holiday season, he heads to Sandringham, his Norfolk country home, where he hosts the highly regimented three-day holiday celebration and generally stays there until January, Scott noted, "throwing film parties, hosting receptions and dinners for your neighbors and personal friends, and supervising the work of the farm ".
In February, he returns to his official royal London residence, the 775-room Buckingham Palace, making the brief trip to Windsor Castle on the weekends, a week or so around Easter (there he was when he recorded his recent holiday message)) and another week in June to hold a trial at the annual Noble Order of the League and host what Scott called "a big house party,quot; for Ascot horse racing.
© Mario Testino / Art Partner
After a week in July in Edinburgh, Scotland's Hollyroodhouse, formerly a 12th-century monastery, returns to London until August, when it's time to board its beloved summer estate in Scotland – Balmoral Castle.
His home for the first few weeks of October (until he returns to London before the holidays), the 50,000-acre expanse, where he shared his first tea with his grandson. Prince harrythe future girlfriend, Meghan Markle"It's where you can be more relaxed," Scott revealed. There, he spends mornings enjoying his favorite hobby, horseback riding, selects one of his many luxury cars to drive around the estate visiting tenants, "and even goes to the neighboring town, Ballater, occasionally to do some shopping. " she said, noting that in a store, a customer came up saying that she looked "just like,quot; the Queen "to what Her Majesty replied:" How reassuring! "
REUTERS / Toby Melville
Although Windsor is another cherished getaway, her proximity to London means that her official duties accompany her there and that she will often hold Privy Council meetings or invite distinguished guests for a meal, a visit to the Royal Library and a slumber party, a night dubbed a "dinner and sleep,quot;.
And no matter which of your six residences you choose to wear your crown, the daily routine follows a general pattern. While in Buckingham or Balmoral, she is awakened at 9 a.m. by a royal piper, who has been tasked with knocking outside his window for 15 minutes. During breakfast (usually special K cereal with fruit, chef at once Darren McGrady saying The Telegraph, but, on special occasions, scrambled eggs with smoked salmon and a truffle rack), he will flip through the newspapers and the approximately 300 letters he receives daily.
"Obviously he can't answer all the letters, but he takes a sample, reads them, and writes a note on how he would like them to respond," Scott said. "Personal friends put a special mark on the envelope of their letters so they can be removed from the pile."
The rest of the afternoon is devoted to meetings with high-level employees. Among the rotation: Lord Chamberlain, who oversees the house, the Private Stock Exchange Keeper in charge of finance, the comptroller of the Lord Chamberlain's Office (they organize all state occasions), the Crown Equerry, who is in charge of transportation and, of course, his three private secretaries. His duties, Scott said, include organizing his schedule, dealing with the massive intake of letters and "acting as a liaison with government departments."
In the run-up to lunch (accompanied by a shot of gin and Dubonnet with a lemon wedge and plenty of ice, plus a glass of wine), he will host a series of receptions with the types of people who have become a station lo Tall enough to win a meeting with the Queen, everyone from High Court judges to British ambassadors to heads of charity organizations for whom she serves as patron.
Thanks to what Scott calls "an extraordinary internal clock,quot;, each conversation takes place in just 20 minutes.
Press Association through AP Images
And if attendees don't pay attention to her signs it's time to finish, the Queen is said to be wearing her ever-present purse (purportedly provided with lipstick, handkerchiefs, reading glasses, pills, and a fountain pen, but no money to unless you need a bill for the church plate) as a guide: if you put it on the table, it's a five-minute warning; if she moves to the floor, she will be rescued immediately.
But most of the time, the Queen is adept at ending conversations by herself within the prescribed time frame.
"My first experience with this gift was when I was at the British Embassy in Washington during the bicentennial state visit in 1976. I attended when all the heads of diplomatic missions were introduced to him, and after the last one left, his private secretary whispered that he had 12 minutes before he had to leave for the next engagement, "Scott reminded Vanity Fair. "She turned to me and said, 'Shall we submerge? & # 39 ;, and then I walked her out into the garden to speak to some of the ambassadors. After exactly 12 minutes, she said goodbye and moved on."
John Stillwell / PA Wire / AP Images
Occasionally, Scott continued, she may have a morning date involving her awards given to those whom the government deems deserving ("She especially enjoys this because she meets people from all walks of life; I remember her saying with delight after she had met a fascinating man raising racing pigeons ") or an afternoon spent posing for a portrait, having sat for over 129 over the course of his reign.
And of course there are several commitments that she still sees after seven decades on the job. Last year he saw her show up for service at 174 events, a number that only followed his sons, Charles and Anne, simply beating Prince edward and Prince andrew. (Conversely, Prince william appeared in only 108 engagements; 10 more than Harry.)
The first few nights are reserved for tea (thanks to the sweet tooth, McCrady said he enjoys a slice of perfect chocolate cake or chocolate chip cake, made with McVitie rich tea cookies), multiple receptions, or, in the summer , an outdoor garden party.
You could also dine with family or friends, but if you're left to fend for yourself, you'll opt for a sensible meal without the grilled sole of starch, vegetables, and salad. "Unfortunately, the queen is not an enthusiast," said McCrady. The Telegraph. "She eats to live, unlike Prince Felipe who loves to eat and stands and talks about food all day."
Although his majesty will be enjoy a glass of champagne as you flip through your stacks of paperwork. (Every afternoon, a private secretary sends out a box full of communications from embassies abroad and reports on what's going on in Parliament. A similar box is shipped to Windsor on the weekends and diligently returned, all matters treated on Monday.)
If the Queen's schedule requires a commitment outside London (Scott noted that her visits "often focus on places where there has been a rise in unemployment and on local initiatives to tackle it,quot;), she will travel by train or plane, opting by the royal train, equipped with sleeping cabins and royal bathtubs, in case she is away for more than a day.
It's another slice of luxury that comes with the concert, but deep in their hearts they swear that they delight in simple pleasures. At Sandringham, where a retired Philip is now parked most of the time, they share a spacious, but still modest, cabin called Wood Farm. "They like to be in a smaller, more cozy house and not have to have all the staff," said royal biographer Penny Juror. The daily beast. "We can dream of living in a palace surrounded by cowards, but they dream of being like us."
While there, the Queen loves to host various dignitaries and even prime ministers for picnic dinners where Philip serves the barbecue and she sets the table and cleans up afterward.
And while it may be difficult to reconcile the image of the ever-coordinated Queen, she of recorded Stoicism and well-developed stiff upper lip, watching the wash, those in the know say the off-duty monarch is quite relaxed, often thought of as the life of a meeting.
Chris Jackson / Getty Images
"You expect the Queen to be dignified, obedient, stoic, and all the things we see in public," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith said in a 2012 interview with CBCNews.ca, but she knows how to relax when the occasion calls for it. "She went to a friend's birthday party at the London Aquarium and someone saw her sitting there blowing bubbles. And she loves to sing."
Laughter is another appreciated pastime. Of the many things that have held her and Philip together during their nearly 73 years of marriage is the bad sense of humor they both share.
"For her to have found someone like him, I don't think she could have chosen better," said Prince Edward's wife. Sophie Rhys-Jones, He said of his in-laws. "And they make you laugh, which is, you know, half the battle, right?"
When they're together, finding fun is never difficult, whether it's entertaining guests in Wood Farm's newly renovated kitchen or judging the end of the summer costume competition for your staff.
According to a 2017 Daily mail According to the article, the couple still laughs as they recall the time Philip had to explain what an Oompa-Loompa was in the middle of the competition.
Although Philip, according to artist Michael Noakes, who has painted the Queen on several occasions, boasted of his ability to provoke anyone's laugh in 15 seconds, those who were lucky enough to meet her actually find his girlfriend equally entertaining.
"Of course she is a lot of fun. She is an excellent impersonator," said Bedell Smith, but what stood out the most when she spoke to the Queen's various partners for their effort in 2012. Elizabeth the queen: the life of a modern monarch, was his effervescent personality. Bedell Smith noted: "She, when she relaxes with her friends, this great joy of living, really, this spirit."
Just another trait to add to the list.
(Originally posted on April 21, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT)
