Inside Queen Elizabeth II's private world

Monarch. Tenacious family matriarch. Corgis lover.

There are many terms that can be applied to Queen Elizabeth II, The longest reigning queen of all time, but, perhaps, one of the most interesting descriptors would be: Fascinating study in contrasts.

He owns about 200 of his favorite $ 2,500 Launer wallets, a $ 10 million collection of Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Land Rovers, and a custom Range Rover and some 150,000 works of art, but one of his must-have items is a bottle of Essie. $ 9 nail polish in the slightly pinkish hue of ballet flats.

She spent the Second World War years outside London at Windsor Castle with her younger sister. Princess daisy and rationed fabric coupons to make her wedding dress, and yet it's modern enough to hang with James Bond, visit the game of Thrones Together, Skype with its many grandchildren and recently made its first official Instagram post.

And she is one of the most public figures in the world, yet the average person knows very little about her, except for the fact that she tends to coordinated pastel ensembles and is now 94 years old.