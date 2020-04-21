‘In The Heights’, Lin-Manuel Miranda Movie Musical, to open Summer 2021 – Deadline

Warner Bros. will now open In the heights on June 18, 2021. The film based on the hit Broadway musical was expected to originally premiere on June 26 of this year, but the closing of the theaters COVID-19 removed the film from the Warner Bros. calendar.

The photo, directed by Crazy Rich Asians Jon M. Chu is a version of the four-time Tony-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes.

In the original story, the winery owner, Usnavi (to be portrayed in the film by Anthony Ramos), grows rich and plans to leave, until the lure of the Latino neighborhood and the people in it pause him. Set in the Upper Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights, the plot revolves around Usnavi, a college student, a taxi driver, a beauty salon worker, and an elderly woman who aspires to a better life as gentrification begins to occur. , and a suffocating summer blackout. brings your personal life crises to a critical point.

Miranda, the star, producer and author of the Tony Award-winning film. In the heights He told talk show host Rosie O’Donnell last month: “We were literally recording the score when all of this started happening. Much remains to be done in that film. We were finishing the score and mixing and we were just getting the exact right music. ”

Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs, Scott Sanders and Miranda are producing. Marc Klein wrote the script, with Hudes' musical book. Stephanie Beatriz, Jimmy Smits, Corey Hawkins, Dascha Polanco, Melissa Barrera and Marc Anthony star in the big screen shot of In the heights

Miranda on Twitter last month promised fans that when In the heights finally sees the light of day after COVID-19: “When we can safely meet again, flags in hand, we will be there, enjoying this movie in theaters. We will have the premiere in the upper area. The best summer of our lives, together. "