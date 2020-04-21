IIT Ropar: IIT-Ropar designs a & # 39; withdrawal unit & # 39; to allow healthcare workers to remove personal protective equipment in sterile conditions – Latest News

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, have designed a & # 39; withdrawal unit & # 39; to allow healthcare workers to remove their personal protective equipment in sterile conditions. It was conceptualized after the Center's Special Task Force on COVID-19 wanted all Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and other institutions to design a retreat unit for medical workers.

According to experts, personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks, gloves, and gowns, worn by doctors, nurses, and other health workers should be removed in a specific way. Any mistake using or removing them could expose healthcare workers to pathogens.

Therefore, it is imperative to maintain sterile conditions at the unloading station, the place where healthcare professionals remove PPE at the end of service, they said.

A team of IIT Ropar researchers designed a special removal unit that is separate from the placement or cleaning room, according to a statement issued by the institute.

"The discharge unit designed by us has a negative pressure room and ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) so that the place (where the EPP is removed) remains decontaminated," Khushboo Rakha, assistant professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Ropar said.

Such a unit involves the use of three well-established and documented germicidal technologies: chemical disinfectants, negative pressure rooms and ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, the researchers said.

The unit begins with a disinfection tunnel using a safe and effective disinfectant recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), they said.

"After PPE is removed or removed (using the prescribed procedure), healthcare workers must place PPE in one of two channels for reuse or proper disposal.

"Both ducts will be attached with UV-C germicidal tubes for disinfection prior to subsequent removal. The unit will maintain a negative pressure output that will significantly reduce the risk of transmission of the virus through the air," said a statement issued by IIT Ropar. .

UV-C type light bulbs or germicidal tubes will be installed throughout the space to disinfect the room after each removal session or, alternatively, every two to three hours, he said.

Dhiraj Mahajan, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Naresh Rakha, Senior Scientific Officer are the other team members behind the design.

