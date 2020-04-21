Idris Elba talks about the repercussions of Covid-19

British actor, writer, producer and rapper Idis Elba tested positive for Coronavirus last month. Consequently, his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, also tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the couple in quarantine since then.

Speaking about this sudden change in their lives, Idris said, "You know, everyone feels like us, but it has definitely been a complete upheaval. I think the world should take a week of quarantine each year just to remember this time. Remember each other. I really do. "

Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba are now named UN Goodwill Ambassadors, and the two, along with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) seek to raise up to $ 200 million to help revive the livelihood of people affected by the outbreak. .

In addition to this, Sabrina said: “People forget that 80 percent of the poor population lives in rural areas. What really worries us right now and why we are launching this fund is that those people are being forgotten. ”