Idris Elba suggests taking a week in quarantine each year to commemorate the COVID-19 pandemic

Bradley Lamb
Idris Elba is a survivor of the deadly coronavirus, and now the British actor says he believes the world should spend a week in quarantine each year to commemorate the global pandemic.

"You know, everyone feels like us, but it has definitely been a complete upheaval," he told the Associated Press.

He continued, "I think the world should take a week of quarantine each year just to remember this time. To remember each other. I really do," he said.

