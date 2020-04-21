Idris Elba suggests taking a week in quarantine each year to commemorate the COVID-19 pandemic

Idris Elba is a survivor of the deadly coronavirus, and now the British actor says he believes the world should spend a week in quarantine each year to commemorate the global pandemic.

"You know, everyone feels like us, but it has definitely been a complete upheaval," he told the Associated Press.

He continued, "I think the world should take a week of quarantine each year just to remember this time. To remember each other. I really do," he said.

His wife, Sabrina Dhowre, added: "People forget that 80 percent of the poor population lives in these rural areas. What really worries us right now and why we are launching this fund is that those people are being forgotten." . "

