Idris Elba suggests annual quarantine to commemorate the coronavirus pandemic

The actor from & # 39; Thor: Ragnarok & # 39 ;, who along with his wife has recovered from COVID-19, admits that the situation is now & # 39; definitely terrifying and disturbing & # 39 ;, but also sees it as & # 39; a truly collected global experience & # 39 ;.

Idris Elba You have already thought about what to do when the coronavirus pandemic resolves. As he and his wife continue their journey to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19, the "Luther"Star suggested that people should commemorate the crisis by conducting an annual quarantine.

As UN goodwill ambassadors, the 47-year-old shared his opinion on the matter in an interview with The Associated Press. "You know, everyone feels like us, but it has definitely been a complete turmoil," he said. "I think the world should take a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time. Remember each other. I really do."

During chat, the "Avengers: Infinity War"The actor also shared his experience and that of his wife fighting the novel virus." About six weeks have passed from the beginning to this moment at this moment, where essentially our lives changed, "he said." Definitely scary and disturbing and nervous. "He then added that this pandemic served as a reminder that" the world is not meeting its time. "

On the occasion, Idris drew attention to the UN's International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), which focuses on farmers and food producers in rural areas. He expressed his belief that people in rural and poor areas are likely to be strongly affected by the pandemic.

"If you imagine being in a town where nobody knows the name of your town or population, and who lives in a poor neighborhood where there is a room and six of you live in it," said the Hollywood actor, "social distancing is almost ridiculous. "

Idris's wife Sabrina expressed similar feelings, reminding others that "80 percent of the poor population lives in these rural areas." She added: "What really concerns us right now and why we are launching this fund is that those people are being forgotten."

Following its launch, IFAD itself has pledged $ 40 million in support of farmers and rural communities so that they can continue to grow and sell food. Its goal is to raise at least $ 200 million from governments, foundations, and the private sector worldwide.