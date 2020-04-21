Idris Elba Says We Should Hold Annual Quarantine’s In Memory Of This Pandemic – Tory Lanez Agrees

Earlier this month, Idris Elba came up with the idea that Americans should voluntarily put themselves under quarantine at least once a year to remember the effects of this pandemic. Tory Lanez didn’t protest against it.

Idris Elba, one of the first celebrities to come out and say he contracted COVID-19, recently recovered from the illness, however, he's arguing that an annual quarantine would be a good reminder of what has happened this year.

Fans online have kicked off a debate about the merits of such an event, but one person who thinks it's not a bad idea is the singer-songwriter, Tory Lanez. Tory, the Toronto rapper, recently ended a record deal and also dropped a new mixtape, however, he's also been hosting a Quarantine Radio series on IG Live.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Tory’s series has since ended, but if it goes on for another month, Tory will continue hosting the IG Live series that featured twerk competitions and other games.

It’s not a far-out conclusion that Lanez enjoyed hosting the IG Live series, because he thinks hosting it for another month would be a great time. That’s part of the reason why he’s so on-board for an annual one-week quarantine.

On his Instagram, Tory wrote that having quarantine radio once a week sounded pretty good to him. Lanez’s IG series has been very popular, Hot New Hip Hop claims, however, it has caused problems for his IG account due to violating Instagram’s community guidelines.

After it was canceled for a short amount of time, it was brought back for a final episode. As it was noted above, Idris was one of the first celebrities to announce he contracted the coronavirus, and his wife came down with the sickness too.

Moreover, Elba also came out to criticize ideas prevalent in the black community, notably, that he may have been paid to say he had the coronavirus because social media users didn’t think black people could get it. Ironically, black communities have since been hit the hardest by the virus.



