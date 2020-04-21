"I just can't do this." Bullied parents quit school

Frustration increases as more families in the United States enter their second or even third week of distance education, and some overwhelmed parents say it will be the last.

Amidst the barrage of learning apps, video meetings, and e-mailed homework passing as a pandemic school, some frustrated and exhausted parents are choosing to go offline for the rest of the academic year. Others are concentrating all of their children's school work on the weekend or taking days off to help their children with one week assignments in one day.

“We tried to get it working the first week. We put together a schedule, and what we discovered is that forcing a child who is so young into a false teaching situation is very, very difficult, "said Alexandra Nicholson, whose son is in kindergarten in a city outside of Boston.

"I'd rather he watch classic Godzilla movies and play on the playground and pretend to be a Jedi instead of solving basic math."

That stress is only compounded for families with multiple children to different degrees, or when parents work long hours outside the home. In some cases, older siblings must watch younger children during the day, leaving no time for school work.

"I think the pressure is on and I think it's even more present in some of our low-income families. It's totally overwhelming," said Rachel Pearl, program director for Friends of the Children-Portland. The Portland, Oregon-based national nonprofit organization combines paid mentors with at-risk children.

"Many of our families already feel that they are not doing enough when they are working so hard and I am afraid they will fear failing."

Parents worry that their children are falling behind, especially in low-income families. In households where parents earn less than $ 50,000 in total annually, 72% are at least somewhat concerned about their children's academic delay, compared to 56% of parents in high-income households, according to a survey conducted at late March by The Associated Press. NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Meghan Perrone, a nurse, can't even start helping her 8-year-old daughter with her schoolwork until she gets home from work and has cleaned up from dinner. Her husband works from home, but he spends most of the week hiding in the basement because his work is done mainly on the phone. That leaves the couple's second-grade daughter to supervise their 2-year-old sister.

As a result, the family has carried the weekly load of schoolwork to the weekends and tries to focus as much as possible in two days. On a recent Saturday, Perrone's husband and daughter finished a science project at 10 p.m.

"We don't have the luxury right now of not working. Some people are not working at all and can make time to do these things, but that for us is not an option," said Perrone, who lives in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania.

People with older children may be better off, but parents still need to keep track of times for video chats with teachers and make sure all assignments are completed.

Sarah Karpanty, 44, the mother of two high school students in Roanoke, Virginia, said the reality began last week when spring break ended and home learning began.

"I wanted to put myself in the fetal position and hide," said Karpanty, a professor of wildlife biology at Virginia Tech, who is also teaching her own students online.

Her children, ages 12 and 13, are independent but still need guidance to navigate the new technology. Her classes include recorded teacher videos, online quizzes, and occasionally interactive Zoom calls.

"When it all started, we all thought, 'Thank God the children are not affected,'" he said, referring to the coronavirus itself. "But we have to be honest, the children are not well."

Many school districts are emphasizing to parents that the learning curve is steep, and some teachers try to avoid daily deadlines, rather than allowing students to progress at their own pace.

California high school teacher Susan Binder said technology can be frustrating and imperfect. Many of the apps that elementary schools must now trust, with names like Seesaw, Epic, and IXL, were only intended as a tool to enhance classroom learning or share student work with parents.

"This is a very rough bandage that we are putting a very large wound on. We are doing the best we can," said Binder, who is using the Zoom and Google classroom to teach economics, AP history and government at El Cerrito High School, near from San Francisco.

"A video cannot look at your child's face and see the confusion. A teacher can do that," she said.

You are concerned that this generation of students may end up suffering academically, socially, and emotionally.

Across the world, parents and schools face similar challenges.

In Italy, the first epicenter of the virus in Europe, schools have tried to adapt to online learning with an irregular success rate. In some parts of northern Italy, many schools went weeks without assigning lessons, and one parent said her high school daughter went two months without a math class.

In France, many parents with young children are taking advantage of a national initiative that pays 84% ​​of the wages of parents who need to take time off to care for children full time. The country's centralized school system has helped streamline teaching, with standardized online programs, but there have been wide disparities and concerns about equality and low-income families who do not have access to the Internet or devices.

Kara Illig, a mother of three in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania, finally collapsed one day last week.

Her fourth grade son had six English assignments all at the end of the day. Her second-grade daughter had to build a table to hold a dictionary using only printer paper, cardboard, and tape. She could barely keep track of her assignments, four different school email accounts, 12 live Google feeds, and her own worries as she transitioned to a new job while working from home.

"I felt like a failure. I thought, "I can't do this," he said.

He posted a message to a private Parent Teacher Organization group on Facebook, asking, "Is anyone else having a hard time keeping up with all of this?"

He added: "All my Facebook feed is nothing more than pictures of happy and organized families sitting together at the kitchen table doing class work and I CAN'T relate." The post immediately received more than 70 responses, most of them supportive, and got a call from a slightly irritated school principal, he said. Within days, the district told teachers to no longer assign work with a daily deadline.

Illig believes that he waved some feathers, but has no regrets.

"It is a terrible situation and we all try to adapt and survive."

___

Associated Press writers Nicole Winfield in Rome, Colleen Barry in Milan, Angela Charlton in Paris, and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this report.